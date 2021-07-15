FP Markets adds more than 500 share CFDs to its listings

Australian broker FP Markets has expanded its offering. Through the MT5 platform, the broker offers, over 500 new global share CFDs can be traded. The new CFDs come from a range of different market sectors.

Traders can now trade share CFDs from markets such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, big tech and tourism. FP Markets has been able to add to its CFD selection, which already included large companies such as Facebook and Google.

This expansion is expected to allow FP Markets the opportunity to increase its market share. With a broader offering of share CFDs available, traders will be able to get more out of the FP Markets platform. It is increasing the number of share CFDs that are available, as well as increasing the number of countries they come from.