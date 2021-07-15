FP Markets adds more than 500 share CFDs to its listings

Australian broker FP Markets has expanded its offering. Through the MT5 platform, the broker offers, over 500 new global share CFDs can be traded. The new CFDs come from a range of different market sectors.
Traders can now trade share CFDs from markets such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, big tech and tourism. FP Markets has been able to add to its CFD selection, which already included large companies such as Facebook and Google.
This expansion is expected to allow FP Markets the opportunity to increase its market share. With a broader offering of share CFDs available, traders will be able to get more out of the FP Markets platform. It is increasing the number of share CFDs that are available, as well as increasing the number of countries they come from.
Craig Allison, FP Markets head of the Middle East, Europe and Africa, commented:
The interest around equities has reached an all-time high globally and it is important for us to continually evolve and expand our product range in line with increased client demand for a greater diversity of our range of share CFDs.
The addition of more than 500 new share CFDs to the FP Markets portfolio means that it now has over 10,000 different trading instruments on offer. This includes standard trading assets in Forex, stocks and indices, but it also allows traders to trade with cryptocurrency.
Established in 2005, FP Markets aims to continue growing This expansion of share CFD options could see the broker moving into new territories and giving itself the opportunity for higher levels of growth in the future.
Earlier this year, FP Markets launched its new Social Trading platform to enable users to find, follow and copy popular traders instantly. The platform has been set up to accommodate those trading as Copiers and Providers who are looking to offer strategies.