Finalto expands offering with coveted Singapore leveraged equities CFDs

The global multi-asset liquidity provider Finalto has revealed that it will add 32 leveraged equities of some of the most prestigious companies listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) to its offerings.

The brokerage already offers more 1,000 single stock CFDs.

Following a year of strong performance in 2021, SGX has a high proportion of industrial and financial stock listings.

Singapore market, well positioned for growth

According to Finalto, Singapore expects quick recovery form the pandemic-induced recession. The country’s government has already launched a number of initiatives to push high-performing companies in the region to get listed on the stock exchange.

Furthermore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) intends to boost its grants to help companies cover the cost of listing.