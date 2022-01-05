Finalto expands offering with coveted Singapore leveraged equities CFDs

The global multi-asset liquidity provider Finalto has revealed that it will add 32 leveraged equities of some of the most prestigious companies listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) to its offerings.
The brokerage already offers more 1,000 single stock CFDs.
Following a year of strong performance in 2021, SGX has a high proportion of industrial and financial stock listings.
Singapore market, well positioned for growth
According to Finalto, Singapore expects quick recovery form the pandemic-induced recession. The country’s government has already launched a number of initiatives to push high-performing companies in the region to get listed on the stock exchange.
Furthermore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) intends to boost its grants to help companies cover the cost of listing.
With the addition of 32 additional single stock CFDs from the Singapore Market, Finalto will allow its clients to benefit from the growth potential of the region.
Brokers, hedge funds and others of Finalto’s clients will be able to offer these assets to their own clients and in this way increase their value offering and expand their client base.
Reputed stocks from the Financial Sector added by Finalto
According to MAS, the financial services sector in Singapore has expanded by 6% in the first half of 2021. In the previous year, the sector had outperformed the overall economy by 5.1%.
The top banks such as DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and United Overseas Bank Ltd, whose stock are available in Finalto’s offering, have posted net profit gains in the third quarter of 2021. Hong Leong Finance Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. are also among the stocks that Finalto now offers.
Temasek Holdings Pte.
Almost a quarter of the state investor firm Temasek Holdings Pte.’s global portfolios is in Singapore, making trading in Singapore more attractive to millennials and Gen Z investors. Many of these companies can be found in Finalto’s asset list, including Singapore Airlines Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., CapitaLand Investment Ltd., and Singapore Press Holdings Ltd.
