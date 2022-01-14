Finalto appoints Alex Wijaya as Asia Sales Director

The global multi-asset liquidity provider Finalto has continued its expansion in Asia with a new appointment to its team. The company announced today that Alex Wijaya will be the new Finalto Asia Sales Director.

For his new role, Wijaya will be based in Singapore and focus on growing Finalto throughout the Asia region.

Alex Wijaya commented:

I am really happy to join Finalto at this stage of expansion into the Asian market. I feel my experience in the sector will really help to drive business and take Finalto Asia to the next level.

Alex added: