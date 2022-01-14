Finalto appoints Alex Wijaya as Asia Sales Director

The global multi-asset liquidity provider Finalto has continued its expansion in Asia with a new appointment to its team. The company announced today that Alex Wijaya will be the new Finalto Asia Sales Director.
For his new role, Wijaya will be based in Singapore and focus on growing Finalto throughout the Asia region.
Alex Wijaya commented:
Alex Wijaya
I am really happy to join Finalto at this stage of expansion into the Asian market. I feel my experience in the sector will really help to drive business and take Finalto Asia to the next level.
Alex added:
The Asia Pacific region will continue to grow in 2022. There will be plenty market opportunity in a year where the Fed raise the interest rates.
Wijaya brings more than a decade of experience working in forex to his new position at Finalto. In the previous five years, he played a key role in the expansion of Axicorp’s Asia Pacific business. Before that, he handled high net worth clients at CMC.
We’re delighted Alex is joining Finalto at this exciting moment for the company. With our incredibly strong product offerings in risk management, liquidity, trading and tech, we are making strong inroads in the Asian market and Alex will be a key player in our expansion here.
Alex will grow our Asian business from our Singapore office, where we already have an experienced sales and support team. Alex brings with him huge experience and industry knowledge and is an excellent fit for the Finalto family.
Mackinnon added that Asia is Finalto focus this year. Earlier in January, the company added 32 leveraged equities of some of the most prestigious companies listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) to its offerings.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.