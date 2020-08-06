Exness reports second highest monthly trading volume in July

FX and CFD broker Exness announced its trading volumes for July.
July marks the second highest monthly trading volume since the company was founded in 2008. The broker reported $595 billion in trading volume for last month. Exness registered 63% increase on yearly basis compared to the same period in 2019.
Exness reported that the high volumes for July were driven by the high market volatility due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Specific instruments such as gold were affected the most.
The growing client base of the broker have also been a contributing factor. More than 135,000 traders have boosted the trading volumes of the company. The record trading month remains March when the broker registered $785 billion monthly trading volume.