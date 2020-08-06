Exness reports second highest monthly trading volume in July

July marks the second highest monthly trading volume since the company was founded in 2008. The broker reported $595 billion in trading volume for last month. Exness registered 63% increase on yearly basis compared to the same period in 2019.

Exness reported that the high volumes for July were driven by the high market volatility due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Specific instruments such as gold were affected the most.

The growing client base of the broker have also been a contributing factor. More than 135,000 traders have boosted the trading volumes of the company. The record trading month remains March when the broker registered $785 billion monthly trading volume.

