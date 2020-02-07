Exclusive: Exness reports record trading volumes in January

The Exness Group has just announced that its trading volume for the month of January is US$417.7 billion. The company reported that this is the highest month since its creation back in 2008.

LeapRate reminds that by the middle of 2014 the Exness Group clients’ monthly trading volume was more than 180 billion USD and the number of trading accounts opened each month by traders around the world exceeded 15,000.

The company recently decided to close its retail business in EU/EEA including the UK, notifying that it will now focus on other markets and grow its B2B operations. Learn more details about this move in the interview LeapRate did with London Office CEO David Morris three months ago.

Marcus Doherty, Head of Corporate Communications, commented on the news: