Exness reports $841 billion April trading volume

Forex broker Exness has posted a year over year jump of 75% in its April trading volumes. While most of the trading industry is beginning to report a significant slump in April, Exness has revealed that its trading volume for this month came in at around $841 billion. Despite the reported figure is a slight fall from its record-breaking volume in March. The noticeably significant figure recorded for April takes the second-best figure reported on the platform so far.

In March 2021, Exness recorded a massive volume of $930.6 billion, topping March 2020’s reported volume by around 18.5% despite last year’s unprecedented trading circumstances. This month’s volume was thus down by 9.6% from the previous month, yet compared to the same month back in 2020, it remains higher by around 75%. The monthly dip has, however broken Exness’ previously continuous monthly gain since May 2020.