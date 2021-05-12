Menu

Exness reports $841 billion April trading volume

Brokers May 12, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Forex broker Exness has posted a year over year jump of 75% in its April trading volumes. While most of the trading industry is beginning to report a significant slump in April, Exness has revealed that its trading volume for this month came in at around $841 billion. Despite the reported figure is a slight fall from its record-breaking volume in March.  The noticeably significant figure recorded for April takes the second-best figure reported on the platform so far.

In March 2021, Exness recorded a massive volume of $930.6 billion, topping March 2020’s reported volume by around 18.5% despite last year’s unprecedented trading circumstances. This month’s volume was thus down by 9.6% from the previous month, yet compared to the same month back in 2020, it remains higher by around 75%. The monthly dip has, however broken Exness’ previously continuous monthly gain since May 2020.

Exness functions on a global basis, having obtained several regulatory licenses. Aside from its already solid status in Europe, the CFDs and retail forex broker is also making its moves across Southeast Asia, with markets in the area slowly emerging as one of its major strongholds. Mainly operating outside of Europe thanks to its Seychelles regulated license, Exness also gained an additional license for South Africa at the beginning of 2021.

The broker has also reported that it added around 7,460 brand new traders last month alone, boosting its overall number of customers to 195,069, as reported at the end of April. Last month, Exness recorded an onboarding of around 9,434 new clients. As with last month’s report, Exness did not report on specific demand recorded across individual asset classes.

