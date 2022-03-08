eToro registers 2.1 million new users in fourth quarter

Global multi-asset investment platform eToro has published its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the full year

The company reported a significant rise in total commission in the fourth quarter to $304 million. The numbers were 85% higher than the same period in 2020.

Net trading income surged 50% in the last three months of the year to $237 million. The Israel-based investment platform registered 2.1 million new users representing a 31% increase compared to Q4 2020. 26.9 million total users were registered as of 31 December 2021.