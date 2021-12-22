eToro expects fourth quarter commission revenue to reach $290 million

The social investment platform eToro has announced performance estimations for the fourth quarter of 2021. The global trading company which is planning to go public through an American SPAC merger, expects to finish the quarter with total commissions between $285 million and $295 million.

This was announced in a SEC filing submitted by eToro’s SPAC merger partner FinTech Acquisition Corp. V., seen by LeapRate.

The Israel-based investment platform’s expected revenue is 30% higher than the $222 million generated in the Q3 2021 and nearly 77% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.