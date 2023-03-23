eToro partners with TradingView to upgrade its platform with new investment charts

Steffy Bogdanova
March 23, 2023 8:14 am

eToro has partnered with TradingView, a US-based charting and social network, to enhance its social trading platform by adding investment charting tools.

In a recent update, the Israeli social trading network described this addition as a significant upgrade for its members. The newly added technical analysis tools provide precise information, and the mobile-friendly charts are optimized for touch screen devices.

According to eToro, these upgrades will help investors to make better-informed decisions by providing them with “the ability to laser focus on an asset’s price movements”.

Moreover, eToro revealed that the next phase of the platform upgrade will include direct trading from the charts, additional analysis tools, access to previously created charts, and a dark mode feature for users who prefer trading in low-light conditions.

eToro has recently expanded its offering with the launched stocks and shares ISA, as well as social sentiment portfolio and a new AI-powered portfolio, InvestorAI-US.

