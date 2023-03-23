eToro partners with TradingView to upgrade its platform with new investment charts

eToro has partnered with TradingView, a US-based charting and social network, to enhance its social trading platform by adding investment charting tools.

In a recent update, the Israeli social trading network described this addition as a significant upgrade for its members. The newly added technical analysis tools provide precise information, and the mobile-friendly charts are optimized for touch screen devices.

According to eToro, these upgrades will help investors to make better-informed decisions by providing them with “the ability to laser focus on an asset’s price movements”.