eToro partners with Moneyfarm to provide its UK customers with stock & shares ISA

Social investing network, eToro, has announced its partnership with the European digital wealth manager, Moneyfarm, to provide its UK customers with a stocks and shares Individual Savings Account (ISA).

Moneyfarm will provide the technology platform, it will also create and manage the investment portfolios as well as manage customer relationships. However, those who sign up will be able to see their ISA balance displayed with their eToro portfolio. The money held in the ISA will also count towards eToro’s Club programme, allowing clients to take advantage of benefits from reaching different tiers in the programme.

According to the official announcement, customers will be match with the correct portfolios, managed by experts, based on a risk rating.