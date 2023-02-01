eToro and Bridgeweave team up to launch an AI portfolio targeting high-growth US companies

Steffy Bogdanova
February 1, 2023 9:33 am

Retail broker eToro has launched a new AI-powered portfolio, InvestorAI-US, which provides investors with exposure to 12 high growth US companies. The new offering is developed in partnership with UK fintech Bridgeweave.

The official announcement details that Bridgeweave’s proprietary technology is used to identify high-growth stocks and analyse their historical performance in order to offer investors access to 12 stocks with a robust capital structure, consistent yearly growth and positive price momentum. The portfolio is rebalanced every month to meet the ensure it meets this criteria.

eToro said:

With AI taking care of the selection process, users will gain exposure to an array of less known, high growth companies that support a diversified investment strategy. The 12 stocks making up the portfolio at inception boast an average weighted market cap of over USD$18 billion.”

Among the firms included in the first portfolio are Array Technologies, Monster Beverage Corp., McDonald’s and Johnson&Johnson.

However, eToro noted that the portfolio is not available to its US users.

Bruce Keith, CEO at Bridgeweave said:

Wealth management is being disrupted by changing demand from next-gen digital investors who will transform an underprepared industry. Partnering with eToro, we plan to be at the forefront of this change providing investors with access to the kind of technology and solutions that were previously exclusively available to institutional investors.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: