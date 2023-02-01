eToro and Bridgeweave team up to launch an AI portfolio targeting high-growth US companies

Retail broker eToro has launched a new AI-powered portfolio, InvestorAI-US, which provides investors with exposure to 12 high growth US companies. The new offering is developed in partnership with UK fintech Bridgeweave.

The official announcement details that Bridgeweave’s proprietary technology is used to identify high-growth stocks and analyse their historical performance in order to offer investors access to 12 stocks with a robust capital structure, consistent yearly growth and positive price momentum. The portfolio is rebalanced every month to meet the ensure it meets this criteria.

eToro said: