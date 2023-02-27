eToro to launch social sentiment portfolio in partnership with Sentifi

Social trading network eToro has introduced a new portfolio named SocialSentiment that provides retail investors with exposure to US-listed firms with strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

The new portfolio was created in collaboration with Sentifi, an AI-powered alternative data engine that analyzes more than two million news and 500 million tweets per day to gather timely trading signals. Sentifi evaluates over 50,000 instruments, including stocks, funds, indices, currencies, and commodities. It assigns a “sentScore” to a given asset by analyzing market sentiments associated with it, enabling the creation of a portfolio, such as SocialSentiment, that tracks companies with favorable social chatter.

Dani Brinker, Head of Investment Portfolios at eToro commnented: