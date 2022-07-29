Dukascopy sees profit surge 169% in H1 2022

Swiss financial trading services provider Dukascopy Bank SA saw increase in revenue in profits in the first half of 2022.
The Geneva-based retail forex and CFDs brokerage posted revenue of CHF 14.43 million for the first six months of the year. The number marks a 26.7% increase compared to the same period the previous year, when it was CHF 11.39 million.
According to the official announcement, net profit stood at CHF 3.90 million between January and June, jumping 169% compared to CHF 1.45 million H1 2021.
