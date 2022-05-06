Dukascopy obtains authorization from Swiss regulator to offer crypto custody services

Swiss financial trading services provider Dukascopy Bank has announced that it has received authorisation from the Swiss financial regulator FINMA to provide its customers with exchange of crypto currencies and fiduciary deposits in crypto allowing investment and custody of cryptos on behalf of clients.

These fiduciary services are also available for clients with Savings accounts who have the same benefits as private clients. Clients can request a savings account from MCA with the planned deposits above $100,000.

The company also noted that different options of investments in crypto are already operational.