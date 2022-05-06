Dukascopy obtains authorization from Swiss regulator to offer crypto custody services

Steffy Bogdanova
May 6, 2022 9:55 am

Swiss financial trading services provider Dukascopy Bank has announced that it has received authorisation from the Swiss financial regulator FINMA to provide its customers with exchange of crypto currencies and fiduciary deposits in crypto allowing investment and custody of cryptos on behalf of clients.

These fiduciary services are also available for clients with Savings accounts who have the same benefits as private clients. Clients can request a savings account from MCA with the planned deposits above $100,000.

The company also noted that different options of investments in crypto are already operational.

Dukascopy bank

Interim financial report

The Swiss bank also recently posted an interim financial update for the first four months of 2022.

The company’s revenue for the period between January and April 2022 came in at CHF 10.3 million, up from the same period the previous year when it was almost CHF 8 million.

Operating profits for the period stood at CHF 4.2 million, significantly increased from the previous year’s CHF 1.8 million. Net profits came in at CHF 3.5 million, compared to CHF 1.5 million for the same period in 2021.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
