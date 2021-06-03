eToro files registration statement of its Spac acquisition

eToro Group Ltd. has announced filing a draft registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for its merger with blank check company FinTech Acquisition Corp. V.
The official announcement stated:
The business combination is expected, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of FTV’s stockholders and the listing of eToro’s securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market, to close after the SEC completes its review process of this confidential submission and any subsequent public filing and declares such public filing to be effective, which is targeted to be during the third quarter of 2021.