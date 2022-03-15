CMC Markets commences £30 Million share buyback program

RBC Europe Limited has been appointed to manage the Buyback Programme on its behalf.
CMC Markets first announced the decision to launch the buyback program on 2 March. Board of the company decided to return excess capital to shareholders through the repurchase of ordinary shares.
The broker is considering the buyback program as part of its usual balanced approach to shareholder returns along with its current dividend policy. The company noted the dividend policy, as well as its full year guidance will remain unchanged.
