Capital.com sees a 36% rise in trading volumes in Q1 2022

Capital.com, global trading and investing platform, today revealed its trading metrics for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022. During the first three months of the year, the platform traded $270 billion, up by 36% from the previous quarter.

The company reported that the platform’s user base grew by 27% with over 1 million new accounts created in Q1 2022. Capital.com highlighted that over five million people have set up a user account with the platform.

The platform has carried out over 345,000 traders, more than 78,000 of these are active monthly. The company also noted that despite the heightened risk, the trading activity on the platform was increased by 43% compared to the previous quarter.