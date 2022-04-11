Capital.com sees a 36% rise in trading volumes in Q1 2022

Capital.com, global trading and investing platform, today revealed its trading metrics for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022. During the first three months of the year, the platform traded $270 billion, up by 36% from the previous quarter.
The company reported that the platform’s user base grew by 27% with over 1 million new accounts created in Q1 2022. Capital.com highlighted that over five million people have set up a user account with the platform.
The platform has carried out over 345,000 traders, more than 78,000 of these are active monthly. The company also noted that despite the heightened risk, the trading activity on the platform was increased by 43% compared to the previous quarter.
David Jones, Chief Market Strategist at Capital.com, said:
There’s nothing like volatility to bring traders to markets, and we obviously had that by the bucket load in the first quarter of the year. Gold and oil were notably active markets as Russia invaded Ukraine – at its highest, oil was up 70% for the year so far and we weren’t even three months in. As the quarter came to an end, it did seem as if stock market investors were taking the uncertainty more in their stride, and we saw at least some of the earlier 2022 losses clawed back. Whether they continue to buy the dip next quarter remains to be seen – but from a geo-political and markets point of view, the first quarter of 2022 won’t be one that investors will forget any time soon.
During Q1 2022, crude Oil, the NASDAQ index, Gold, BTC/USD and the DAX index were the top five most traded assets by volume on Capital.com‘s platform. The company noted that crypto Derivatives are not available to retail clients registered with Capital Com (UK) Ltd.
Our speed of growth has not shown signs of slowing as we progress through 2022. This has been a strong quarter for us, both in terms of new accounts created and volumes traded. These results demonstrate how we are successfully making trading and investing more accessible with cutting-edge technology, good pricing and education. This is the beginning of an exciting journey for us and we plan to bring more products and services to our global client base.
