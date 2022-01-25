Joe Rundle joins Capital.com as Chief of Staff

Online retail broker Capital.com today revealed the appointment of Joe Rundle as its Chief of Staff. In the newly created role, Rundle will oversee Capital.com’s expansion into new markets out of the company’s Cyprus office. He will also work to support the company’s diversification strategy with better products and solutions.

Rundle brings 20 years of experience driving strategy and global growth operations for leading brokerage firms. At Capital.com, he will be responsible for supporting the company’s business growth in new markets like the US, deepening the talent pool and bolstering product development and innovation.

Prior to Capital.com, Rundle served as Chief Executive Officer at competing brokerage firm, Markets.com. He has also previously worked at Bank of America and held senior leadership positions at ThinkMarkets and ETX Capital where he was part of the executive team responsible for repositioning the company as a multi-asset broker.