Joe Rundle joins Capital.com as Chief of Staff

Online retail broker Capital.com today revealed the appointment of Joe Rundle as its Chief of Staff. In the newly created role, Rundle will oversee Capital.com’s expansion into new markets out of the company’s Cyprus office. He will also work to support the company’s diversification strategy with better products and solutions.
Rundle brings 20 years of experience driving strategy and global growth operations for leading brokerage firms. At Capital.com, he will be responsible for supporting the company’s business growth in new markets like the US, deepening the talent pool and bolstering product development and innovation.
Prior to Capital.com, Rundle served as Chief Executive Officer at competing brokerage firm, Markets.com. He has also previously worked at Bank of America and held senior leadership positions at ThinkMarkets and ETX Capital where he was part of the executive team responsible for repositioning the company as a multi-asset broker.
Jonathan Squires, Group Chief Executive Officer at Capital.com, said:
Jonathan Squires Source: LinkedIn
Capital.com has not only been achieving but also sustaining triple-digit year-on-year growth for the last few years. Stellar growth has enabled us to expand our global footprint rapidly. With Joe’s knowledge and experience building compelling multi-asset platforms, we can confidently deliver best-in-class stock trading capabilities and drive strategic partnerships.
Joe Rundle, Chief of Staff, Capital.com, commented:
Joe Rundle Source: LinkedIn
I have been closely following Capital.com’s development and growth since the company was founded, and have always believed in its vision to lower the barriers to investing using cutting-edge technology, good pricing and education. This new role combines so many things that I’m passionate about – particularly people, innovation, growth-driven strategy and the financial markets.
