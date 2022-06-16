CAPEX MENA trading volumes rise 58% YoY in May

Steffy Bogdanova
June 16, 2022 9:42 am

Fintech and online investment brokerage CAPEX MENA today announced it has registered a 58% increase in trading volumes for May 2022 compared to the same period the previous year. The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services-licensed broker has a UAE office in Abu Dhabi.

Madalina Rotaru, Chief Executive Officer of Key Way Markets LTD, the company operating CAPEX MENA said:

Madalina Rotaru, Key Way Markets, Capex.com

Madalina Rotaru
Source: LinkedIn

We have ambitious plans to push CAPEX MENA higher within the MENA region in terms of the trading technology we provide, the asset classes we make accessible on our trading platform and the licenses we’re obtaining in different jurisdictions. All of these advancements are based on the strong growth we have already witnessed in 2022, and the 58% increase in trading volumes we have confirmed for May.

CAPEX.com

CAPEX.com has made changes to their product categories’ operating costs, reducing spreads by up to 90%, and switched from fixed to floating spreads.

Madalina Rotaru added:

We are excited to witness the next stage for the development of CAPEX MENA. The decision to reduce the trading costs for our clients helped increase the trading volumes and allowed us to delve further into product development – we are here to reiterate our full dedication towards getting traders what they need.

Earlier this year, CAPEX.com hired Fadi Reyad as Market Analyst for the MENA region.

 

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
