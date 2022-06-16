CAPEX MENA trading volumes rise 58% YoY in May

Fintech and online investment brokerage CAPEX MENA today announced it has registered a 58% increase in trading volumes for May 2022 compared to the same period the previous year. The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services-licensed broker has a UAE office in Abu Dhabi.

Madalina Rotaru, Chief Executive Officer of Key Way Markets LTD, the company operating CAPEX MENA said: