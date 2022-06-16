CAPEX MENA trading volumes rise 58% YoY in May

Fintech and online investment brokerage CAPEX MENA today announced it has registered a 58% increase in trading volumes for May 2022 compared to the same period the previous year. The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services-licensed broker has a UAE office in Abu Dhabi.
Madalina Rotaru, Chief Executive Officer of Key Way Markets LTD, the company operating CAPEX MENA said:
We have ambitious plans to push CAPEX MENA higher within the MENA region in terms of the trading technology we provide, the asset classes we make accessible on our trading platform and the licenses we’re obtaining in different jurisdictions. All of these advancements are based on the strong growth we have already witnessed in 2022, and the 58% increase in trading volumes we have confirmed for May.