CAPEX.com hires Fadi Reyad as Market Analyst for the MENA region

Fintech company CAPEX.com today revealed that Fadi Reyad has joined the firm as Market Analyst for the broker’s MENA region.
In his new role at the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority licensed broker, Fadi will be based out of the Abu Dhabi office and report to Abdelhadi Laabi, Chief Marketing Officer for the MENA region. The broker is licensed by
Madalina Rotaru, Senior Executive Officer of CAPEX.com MENA, commented:
Madalina Rotaru Source: LinkedIn
This new hire falls in line with our ongoing efforts to broaden and cement our existence within the Middle East and reinforce a safe investment culture. We believe in empowering our clients by providing them with all-inclusive market analysis and educational trading academy at all levels. Fadi Reyad will be the best person to ensure all areas are covered and that every client receives the educational package they require.
Fadi Reyad, newly appointed Market Analyst at CAPEX.com MENA said:
I’m very pleased to be joining the CAPEX.com team as their Market Analyst representing the MENA region. I believe that my diverse industry experience has helped me develop a strong foundation in financial analysis that will help our clients in their process of making more informed investment decisions. I consider that in order to embark on a trading journey one needs to have a solid understanding and be well educated about financial markets, risk awareness and asset class characteristics. I’m proud to be working with a team that supports these same values.
Reyad has spent the majority of his career working in the financial services industry. He holds a master’s degree in Finance and Financial Management Services and a bachelor’s degree in Banking, Corporate, Finance, and Securities Law.
The announcement follows the recent appointment of Andreas Lambrou as the new Group Chief Finance Officer in the Cyprus office.
