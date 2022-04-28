CAPEX.com announces flexible spreads and tightens spreads on FX pairs

The Cyprus-based multi-licensed fintech brokerage firm, CAPEX.com has announced slashing spreads for FX pairs while adjusting them from fixed to variable (floating).

Christina Koullapi, Director of Key Way Investments Ltd, the company operating CAPEX.com under their CySEC licence said:

As we live in a fast-paced world full of events and news, our variable spreads will better reflect the market’s dynamic and allow you to adapt to these conditions. We made these changes better to adapt our offer to the rapidly changing FX environment and show that we are 100% dedicated to providing our global clients with the most competitive trading conditions. I am delighted to announce that this is the first step in our multi-year strategy to become more competitive and offer our clients an effective and efficient technology package.

CAPEX.com has noted that the transformation for fixed to variable spreads and the considerable spread reductions covers all FX pairs offered by the broker, including majors, minors, or exotics.