CAPEX.com announces flexible spreads and tightens spreads on FX pairs

The Cyprus-based multi-licensed fintech brokerage firm, CAPEX.com has announced slashing spreads for FX pairs while adjusting them from fixed to variable (floating).
Christina Koullapi, Director of Key Way Investments Ltd, the company operating CAPEX.com under their CySEC licence said:
Christina Koullapi Source: LinkedIn
As we live in a fast-paced world full of events and news, our variable spreads will better reflect the market’s dynamic and allow you to adapt to these conditions. We made these changes better to adapt our offer to the rapidly changing FX environment and show that we are 100% dedicated to providing our global clients with the most competitive trading conditions. I am delighted to announce that this is the first step in our multi-year strategy to become more competitive and offer our clients an effective and efficient technology package.
CAPEX.com has noted that the transformation for fixed to variable spreads and the considerable spread reductions covers all FX pairs offered by the broker, including majors, minors, or exotics.
The most significant spread reductions vary between the FX pairs, but these can go up to 90% on Exotics, 75% on Minors, and 63% on Majors. Reduced trading expenses offer a more favorable environment, especially for active traders who regularly open and close market positions. By modifying our business model when the opportunity arises, we may get closer to delivering exactly what traders need.
Spreads can naturally widen during specific times of the day, lesser liquidity periods, or such of increased market volatility. Understanding the mechanics of flexible spreads is important in making informed trading decisions. The official announcement highlighted that the CAPEX Academy will add new videos and expert, unbiased guidance on the subject in the near future.
CAPEX.com is currently licensed by four regulatory agencies and provides services in Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, Latin America, and South-East Asia. The company has shared plans to boost its current offering of more than 2100 CFD trading products with the addition of Direct Market Access instruments, DeFi, and blockchain-based services.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.