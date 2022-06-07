CAPEX.com trading volumes jump 143% YoY in May

Fintech brokerage CAPEX.com today announced it has seen a significant increase in trading volume for May 2022 on a yearly basis.
Christina Koullapi, Executive Director of Key Way Investments LTD, operator of CAPEX.com under their European license, said:
Christina Koullapi Source: LinkedIn
We are determined to push CAPEX.com higher in terms of quality of services, number of available trading options, global operating licenses, and fintech products. We saw strong growth in 2022 already, and the absolute trading volumes for May confirm we are on the right path.
The company has been committed to pursuing growth and earlier this year has made decisive changes to their products, slashing spreads by 90%, and switching from fixed to floating spreads.
In the official press release shared with LeapRate, Koullapi continued by saying that the decision to reduce the trading costs has contributed to the rise of CAPEX.com’s trading volumes. Koullapi further explained that the move has allowed the company focus on product development.
The 143% increase in trading volume we registered for May 2022 showed us the biggest surges for commodities and indexes, revealing how the global economic and political environment influence the degree of risk and preference for global traders – they are now more interested in safe-haven assets such as gold or silver or try to hedge their inflations costs by trading index-based funds.
