CAPEX.com trading volumes jump 143% YoY in May

Fintech brokerage CAPEX.com today announced it has seen a significant increase in trading volume for May 2022 on a yearly basis.

Christina Koullapi, Executive Director of Key Way Investments LTD, operator of CAPEX.com under their European license, said:

We are determined to push CAPEX.com higher in terms of quality of services, number of available trading options, global operating licenses, and fintech products. We saw strong growth in 2022 already, and the absolute trading volumes for May confirm we are on the right path.

The company has been committed to pursuing growth and earlier this year has made decisive changes to their products, slashing spreads by 90%, and switching from fixed to floating spreads.