BUX introduces fractional investing to European clients

Fast-growing European neobroker BUX today announced it has introduced fractional investing in Europe via Via investing app, BUX Zero.

Based in Amsterdam, the broker is the first to offer fractional investing to retail clients in the Netherlands. Big companies have been our reach to small investors for a long time. Fractional investing helps those with smaller amounts to invest to buy a fraction of these shares, allowing them to further diversify their portfolios.

Fractional ownership

Instead of buying whole shares, BUX offers investors to decide how much they invest in a stock, starting at €10. The investing app’s clients can now own a piece of some of the world’s most popular shares such as Amazon, Google and Tesla. Fractional ownership lowers the entry barrier and thus allows clients to further diversify their portfolios, allowing them to invest in companies they believe in, BUX explained.