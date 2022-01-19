BlackBull Markets launches share trading app

New Zealand-based multi-regulated broker BlackBull Markets, is now offering clients access to over 80 global markets and over 23,000 shares, for low brokerage fees.
Clients of BlackBull Markets will be able to access shares from a range of global markets from one retail-accessible platform. It includes shares from US, Canada, the UK, Australia, Mexico, Germany, France, Japan, and many more territories.
From the very start, we have prioritised what investors care about. The breadth of our product offering, our dramatically low fees, and our local customer support are sure to win over investors old and new. It is no coincidence that we are one of the fastest growing brokerages in Asia Pacific.
Investors can access BlackBull Markets platform via Android and Apple iOS.
