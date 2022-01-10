BlackBull Markets reveals updated brand profile

The New Zealand-based company BlackBull Markets has shared its updated brand profile.
The transformed global branding reflectS the leadership position BlackBull Markets has achieved, according to the company’s announcement.
The fintech firm’s brand profile also represents the user-friendly and technology-driven experience of its customers. The updated branding has been implemented on its site and all across the social touchpoints of BlackBull Markets.
BlackBull Markets’ Marketing Manager Anita Hayhoe led the development of the brand update with the global media agency, Dentsu New Zealand.
The Company’s brand update has been a chance to encapsulate what our clients experience every day, and will be integral in communicating the quality of the many BlackBull Markets’ products and services.
The brand update is the first step in a series of product and business expansion plans, which the Company is implementing to further improve our offerings and operations. The team is looking forward to rolling out these projects across quarters one and two of 2022. We expect these projects to be no less than game-changing for the Company and our clients.
