BlackBull Markets expands offering with acquisition of ATM Strategy Research

Financial services provider, BlackBull Markets today announced the expansion its financial products with the acquisition of independent research firm ATM Strategy Research.
In the official announcement shared with LeapRate, the New Zealand-based company highlighted that ATM Strategy Research launches today rebranded as BlackBull Research. The rebranded entity is expected to benefit BlackBull Markets’ share trading clients by helping them in investment decisions with in-depth analysis.
Founded in 2015, ATM Strategy Research was established by former Goldman Sach’s analyst who is currently portfolio manager at Pathfinder Asset Management, Hamesh Sharma. He will maintain a minority ownership stake and will continue to contribute to strategy and research.
Along with him, all of ATM Research’s analysts will also retain their position at the newly rebranded entity.
COO of BlackBull Markets, Benjamin Boulter, commented:
Benjamin Boulter
In this financial climate, I think it is essential that our clients have the very best knowledge at all times when making investing decisions. BlackBull Research is teamed with extremely experienced researchers with acute knowledge of NZX, ASX, and US shares. BlackBull Research reports will be powerful tools that can be used to help navigate the increasingly volatile world of share trading and investing.
BlackBull Research will complement the firm’s share trading app BlackBull Shares, which offers access to over 23,000 equities from more than 80 global markets, including New Zealand, Australia, and the US.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.