BlackBull Markets expands offering with acquisition of ATM Strategy Research

Financial services provider, BlackBull Markets today announced the expansion its financial products with the acquisition of independent research firm ATM Strategy Research.

In the official announcement shared with LeapRate, the New Zealand-based company highlighted that ATM Strategy Research launches today rebranded as BlackBull Research. The rebranded entity is expected to benefit BlackBull Markets’ share trading clients by helping them in investment decisions with in-depth analysis.

Founded in 2015, ATM Strategy Research was established by former Goldman Sach’s analyst who is currently portfolio manager at Pathfinder Asset Management, Hamesh Sharma. He will maintain a minority ownership stake and will continue to contribute to strategy and research.