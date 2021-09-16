BDSwiss offers new payment methods in LATAM via PayRetailers

FX and CFDs broker BDSwiss has revealed its partnership with PayRetailers. The payment platform operates in in Latin America and offers a suite of payment options via a single seamless API integration.

The collaboration with PayRetailers offers access to cash-based payment types which are still the main pillars of money transfers in LATAM, as well as access to all major modern alternative payment methods (APMs).

Nearly a quarter of LATAM’s population remains completely unbanked and the vast majority are underbanked, which makes the landscape of payment processing in Latin America is particularly complex.