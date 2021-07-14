BDSwiss teams up with PayPugs for payment services

With the continued demand for BDSwiss’ online trading products and services , the company also found an increasing need for solid options for fast, seamless and cross-border solutions that give clients flexibility when it comes to their deposits and withdrawals. Through the latest collaboration with PayPugs, BDSwiss is looking to expand its payment options arsenal with a fully integrated digital payment solution.

BDSwiss Head of Payments, Andreas Evripidou commented:

We understand that we need to do everything possible to provide a superior trading and investing experience to our clients. PayPugs’ extensive portfolio of payment services will further strengthen our existing payment infrastructure and support our global clients and partners in conducting seamless cross-border and multi-currency transactions.

Evripidou added:

On a retail level, our partnership with PayPugs will enable us to offer a number of new payment solutions to our corporate and retail clients, across different regions and regulatory jurisdictions through our CySEC, FSC and FSA licenses. On an institutional level, this partnership will enable BDSwiss to diversify risk through the use of different corporate bank accounts and continue to safeguard client funds in segregated accounts.” concludes.

Alexander Zelinsky, Chairman of PayPugs Capital, said:

We are confident that this partnership will add further value to BDSwiss’ suite of services and attract new client prospects keen to benefit from the advantages that this collaboration delivers,” states. “It’s a mutually beneficial partnership as it brings together our fintech approach to finance, and the breadth and depth of a globally renowned and widely trusted brokerage firm — capitalising on each other’s expertise and increasing the size of the pie for everyone.

