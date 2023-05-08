AxiCorp signs sponsorship deal with Brazil soccer club Bahia

Australia-headquartered retail Forex and CFD broker, AxiCorp, has announced becoming a sponsor and official trading partner of Brazilian soccer club Esporte Clube Bahia.

The partnership is a step towards the company’s expansion into the Latin American market and will help Axi’s increase its brand recognition in the region.

Axi had previously sponsored soccer club Manchester City in the English Premier League (EPL). The company has been a sponsor of Manchester City’s men’s team for the previous three seasons and recently became a sponsor of the women’s team as well.