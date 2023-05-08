AxiCorp signs sponsorship deal with Brazil soccer club Bahia

Australia-headquartered retail Forex and CFD broker, AxiCorp, has announced becoming a sponsor and official trading partner of Brazilian soccer club Esporte Clube Bahia.
The partnership is a step towards the company’s expansion into the Latin American market and will help Axi’s increase its brand recognition in the region.
Axi had previously sponsored soccer club Manchester City in the English Premier League (EPL). The company has been a sponsor of Manchester City’s men’s team for the previous three seasons and recently became a sponsor of the women’s team as well.
The broker has also sponsored the Australian Open and the Sydney Swans AFL team.
Raul Aguirre, CEO of Bahia SAF, commented:
We are thrilled about for our new partnership with Axi. With over 15 years of expertise as a Forex and CFD broker, Axi has proven itself a proven track record across for its innovation and dependability, credibility, and integrity. We look forward to a great collaboration and to working together to take both the club and Axi to the next level.
Louis Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer at Axi, said:
This new partnership with Esporte Clube Bahia is an exciting addition to our sponsorship portfolio, and one that compliments the global nature of our Man City relationship, allowing us to focus on a region that’s been important to us for some time, and continues to grow.