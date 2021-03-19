BDSwiss obtains two ISO certifications

Following a verification process that took place over the course of 2020, the Multi-regulated FX and CFDs broker implemented a series of initiatives to cover the ISO requirements. The company’s efforts led to receiving ISO 27001 certification which validates security infrastructure and ISO 9001 certifications earlier this year, which demonstrates the integration of quality processes.

BDSwiss Holding Ltd. has announced obtaining two International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certifications from external certification bodies, TÜV Cyprus and TÜV Hellas (TÜV Nord Group).

BDSwiss highlighted in its announcement that it is one of the first retail trading companies as regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) to receive the complimentary certifications from the ISO.

Christos Alatzidis, Chief Information & Technology Officer of BDSwiss commented:

The combined acquisition of these particular ISO classifications is not a very common occurrence, but one that continues to gain popularity across all industries – and rightly so. Considering the growth and evolution of malicious cybersecurity threats within the trading industry, we want to ensure neither we nor our clients fall victim to heinous online impropriety.

Alatzidis continued:

To operate in the fiercely competitive financial services sector requires maintaining cutting-edge security as well as consistent product quality. Both classifications are validations that we’re doing just that.

Milti-regulated broker, BDSwiss offers trading services in Europe under its Cypriot entity. The company’s global operations also hold Seychelles license.

BDSwiss also recently expanded its product offering with the launch of over a thousand new CFDs including 80 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and over 900 leading stocks with direct market access (DMA).