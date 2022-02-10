ATFX overall trading volume rises 18% in 2021

ATFX has announced its trading volumes for the fourth quarter and the full year 2021, registering significant growth.

The Forex and CFD broker introduced 187 new products last year, bringing the total number of tradable instruments to 351. The brokerage registered $141.8 billion in an average monthly volume during the last three months of 2021.

Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX group, commented:

We continuously improve the service to remain at the top as we work hard to meet our clients’ needs.