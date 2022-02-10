ATFX overall trading volume rises 18% in 2021

ATFX has announced its trading volumes for the fourth quarter and the full year 2021, registering significant growth.
The Forex and CFD broker introduced 187 new products last year, bringing the total number of tradable instruments to 351. The brokerage registered $141.8 billion in an average monthly volume during the last three months of 2021.
Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX group, commented:
Joe Li Source: LinkedIn
We continuously improve the service to remain at the top as we work hard to meet our clients’ needs.
We are keen on delivering world-class customer service to our clients, combined with comprehensive trading education programmes and competitive promotions.
The company’s overall volume of trades reached $1.65 trillion during last year, 18% higher than the previous year. This was a significant uptick given the high market turbulence and record gains of 2020.
ATFX also noted a significant Crude Oil Markets volatility in December which triggered trading interest of the company’s investors. During the last month of the year, the monthly volumes of Energy CFDs surged 266.35% on yearly basis.The October and November numbers jumped 165.09% and 67.52%, respectively. The energy CFD trading volume during the final quarter of the year came at 149.53% higher compared to the same period the previous year.
