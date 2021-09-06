ATFX Connect expands its institutional business

ATFX’s institutional business, ATFX Connect, has published its trading volumes for the first half of the year, continuing positive trend.
ATFX Connect reported that for the first and the second quarter of 2021, the company saw quarterly growth of over 30%. Additionally, ATFX Connect continues to expand its institutional business and market share by offering clients a broad range of financial instruments.
The company supports its institutional clients with Direct Market access to liquidity from T1 bank and non-bank providers in Spot FX, Precious Metals and CFDs. ATFX Connect’s flexible infrastructure allows ATFX to manage aggregation, pricing and allows integration with any third-party platform.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
ATFX Connect’s Agency business has recently expanded its global liquidity offering by introducing a New York-based server, NY4. ATFX clients now have access to broader and deeper pool of liquidity during both the London afternoon and US trading session until market close.
ATFX has also partnered with a number of new LP’s with a strong presence during US trading hours. These relationships have helped ATFX attract several new global clients with trading desks covering the NYK session. As a result, the company has seen a healthy increase in volumes from their existing clients wishing to trade outside of London hours.
ATFX’s technology allows for tailoring their aggregated price streams from both servers in order to meet the requirements of each client helping them execute business within a competitive and consistent pricing environment.
Steve Whittet recently joined ATFX’s team. Whittet’s hire is a step towards ATFX Connect’s geographical expansion across Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and enhance its product offering. ATFX Connect continues to search for new team members to speed up its growth in other territories.