ATFX Connect expands its institutional business

ATFX’s institutional business, ATFX Connect, has published its trading volumes for the first half of the year, continuing positive trend.

ATFX Connect reported that for the first and the second quarter of 2021, the company saw quarterly growth of over 30%. Additionally, ATFX Connect continues to expand its institutional business and market share by offering clients a broad range of financial instruments.

The company supports its institutional clients with Direct Market access to liquidity from T1 bank and non-bank providers in Spot FX, Precious Metals and CFDs. ATFX Connect’s flexible infrastructure allows ATFX to manage aggregation, pricing and allows integration with any third-party platform.