ATFX adds over 50 Hong Kong share CFDs to its offering

Forex and CFD broker ATFX has announced launching 54 Hong Kong shares CFDs which cover the large and popular companies listed in the region.
Traders will have access to shares of the largest companies in the stock market, based on the market capitalisation in Asia
The announcement revealed that ATFX clients located in the regions of Asia, Africa and Latin America will immediately be able to use the share CFDs.
Traders using ATFX can trade the new shares CFDs with 20:1 leverage available, which allows them to take positions that are much bigger than their trading accounts, and can trade in ticket sizes as small as 100 shares.
Some of the companies whose chare CFDs will be available for trading include HSBC Holdings, Tencent Holdings, JD.com, and Alibaba Group Holdings among others.
ATFX offers its clients competitive low spreads and fast execution services, and provides a client portal, protected by encryption security system.
The company has offices around the globe with locations in London, Dubai, Mexico, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines and offers support to its clients in over 15 different languages. The broker is also regulated by multiple authorities including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
ATFX recently launched its advanced research and analysis led service platform – AT Premier, initially released in the Middle East region.