ATFX adds over 50 Hong Kong share CFDs to its offering

Forex and CFD broker ATFX has announced launching 54 Hong Kong shares CFDs which cover the large and popular companies listed in the region.

Traders will have access to shares of the largest companies in the stock market, based on the market capitalisation in Asia

The announcement revealed that ATFX clients located in the regions of Asia, Africa and Latin America will immediately be able to use the share CFDs.

Traders using ATFX can trade the new shares CFDs with 20:1 leverage available, which allows them to take positions that are much bigger than their trading accounts, and can trade in ticket sizes as small as 100 shares.