ATFX releases its advanced research & analysis platform, AT Premier

ATFX has just announced the launch of its advanced research and analysis led service platform – AT Premier. The platform was initially released in the Middle East region. AT Premiere was designed as a comprehensive, multi-dimensional, intelligence-delivery platform to provide market analysis, education, signals, news and copy trading.
Powered by dedicated internal intelligence tools, AT Premier, serves as a one-stop-solutions hub for beginners, professional traders, market analysts, money managers and introducing brokers.
Ramy Abouzaid, Head of Market Research at ATFX’s middle-east office commented:
Our clear aim was to create a simple, easy-to-use yet complete platform where users could digest and act upon sensible intelligence sourced and distilled from a multitude of respected sources.
Some of the services which power the platform are:
- Real Time Market Analysis – with quick delivery of data and insights being vital for informed trading, ATFX technical analysis feed has been developed as a real-time data center.
- Institutional Signals & AT Sentiment Indicators – A service for advanced traders who want to capture an edge on the markets’ major analytical views and sentimental targets. AT Premier gives trades access to institutional quality data and analysis, presented in a compelling visual manner. The platform provides a derived-data service (DDS) with forecasts constantly updated from over 20 institutions.
- Single Stock Financial Analysis – there is growing interest in trading strong-performing single stocks. Infographics & data analysis produced daily on key companies and portfolios allow traders to make sense of performance nuances in a clear and simple manner.
- Markets Live – ATFX’s live streaming platform, currently set at 40 minutes per day and connects their clients instantly with experts. The service covers the most current and influential topics and insights into market moves and impact.