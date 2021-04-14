ATFX releases its advanced research & analysis platform, AT Premier

ATFX has just announced the launch of its advanced research and analysis led service platform – AT Premier. The platform was initially released in the Middle East region. AT Premiere was designed as a comprehensive, multi-dimensional, intelligence-delivery platform to provide market analysis, education, signals, news and copy trading.

Powered by dedicated internal intelligence tools, AT Premier, serves as a one-stop-solutions hub for beginners, professional traders, market analysts, money managers and introducing brokers.

Ramy Abouzaid, Head of Market Research at ATFX’s middle-east office commented:

Our clear aim was to create a simple, easy-to-use yet complete platform where users could digest and act upon sensible intelligence sourced and distilled from a multitude of respected sources.

Some of the services which power the platform are: