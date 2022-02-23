Estoninan regulator slaps Admiral Markets with €20,000 fine for reporting errors

The Estonian Financial Supervision Authority has issued a misdemeanour order and imposed a monetary fine of €20,000 on Admiral Markets AS, operator of forex and CFDs broker brand Admirals. The reason for these actions is errors in mandatory regulatory reporting of transactions.

The broker announced that it has already taken action to comply with the reporting obligations of the Estonian regulator.

Admiral Markets noted that it started to correct the errors in question immediately after they were detected. However, this could not help given the stipulated time frame for transaction reporting, leading to late reporting.