Admiral Markets rebrands to Admirals

Admiral Markets are marking their 20-year anniversary with rebranding to Admirals.
The company was founded in 2001 and over the years it has enabled millions of clients to structure and manage investments in a safe, secure and simplified way.
Sergei Bogatenkov, the Chairman of the Management Board of Admiral Markets Group AS said “The rebranding is a natural step to reflect where we are as a business.” He stated that markets in Admiral Markets refers to the financial markets.
Sergei Bogatenkov commented:
This does not capture the full scope of what we do anymore. We are more than a broker. We have been expanding our product offering and are adding new services. We are a global financial hub disrupting the FinTech world on a global scale. Our aim is to streamline personal finance for over 10 million people all around the world in the next 10 years.
He continued:
We set out to offer integrated solutions for investing, spending, and managing money. We are in the midst of a remarkable expansion. Trading will always be an important part of our identity as a company but we will continue to introduce a wider range of products and services which will make personal finance transparent and accessible.