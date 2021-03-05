Admiral Markets rebrands to Admirals

Admiral Markets are marking their 20-year anniversary with rebranding to Admirals.

The company was founded in 2001 and over the years it has enabled millions of clients to structure and manage investments in a safe, secure and simplified way.

Sergei Bogatenkov, the Chairman of the Management Board of Admiral Markets Group AS said “The rebranding is a natural step to reflect where we are as a business.” He stated that markets in Admiral Markets refers to the financial markets.