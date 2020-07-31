Admiral Markets reports a record 2022% growth in first half of 2020

Online FX and CFDs broker Admiral Markets reported first half of 2020 volumes and a successful half of the year. The net trading volume grew to €31.6 million with a 2022% increase since the previous year. The parent company, Admiral Markets Group AS registered similar success with €37.9 million and 1321% growth.
The broker was able to register some record growth even through the volatile market conditions in the first half of 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sergei Bogatenkov, the CEO of Admiral Markets said:
The most important thing was to ensure a safe environment for our people. As our business is conducted in the online world, we were able to continue with our usual work rhythm to provide our clients with the high-level customer communication and personalized trading and investment experience that characterizes us as an industry leader.
In the first half of the year, Admiral Markets also set a record growth of new customers with 260% increase since the previous year.
Bogatenkov explained:
Admiral Markets is today a financially secure company, offering its customers a successful partnership. Our focus is on aggressive clients’ growth. As a digitally developed company, one of the reasons for success is definitely our IT developments. The most prominent of these is the new trading application, which provides customers an even more personalized native trading experience than before.
Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of euros)
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Assets
Due from credit institutions
25,881
19,757
Due from investment companies
9,533
6,786
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
11,915
9,759
Loans and receivables
6,842
3,983
Other assets
1,098
912
Long-term investments
4,180
0
Tangible assets
1,365
1,283
Right-of-use asset
4,447
4,059
Intangible assets
546
630
Total assets
65,807
47,169
Liabilities
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss