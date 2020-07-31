Admiral Markets reports a record 2022% growth in first half of 2020

Online FX and CFDs broker Admiral Markets reported first half of 2020 volumes and a successful half of the year. The net trading volume grew to €31.6 million with a 2022% increase since the previous year. The parent company, Admiral Markets Group AS registered similar success with €37.9 million and 1321% growth.

The broker was able to register some record growth even through the volatile market conditions in the first half of 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sergei Bogatenkov, the CEO of Admiral Markets said: