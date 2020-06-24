LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Admiral Markets plans to issue bonds to raise €10 million additional capital

Brokers June 24, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Online FX and CFDs broker Admiral Market announced its plans to raise €10 million (about $11.3 million) in additional capital.

The broker stated its intentions to issue subordinated bonds, however it also pointed out that no definite decision was taken yet.

Admiral Markets stated:

At present, however, no final decision has been made to issue the bonds and the exact subscription conditions and issue price of the bonds have not been determined. Further steps will be notified in accordance with the requirements of the stock exchange regulations.

admiral markets offices

The Estonia-based brokerage group is also licensed in the United Kingdom, Cyprus and Australia.

Admiral Markets added the Australian markets in October last year to its global equity offering in the MetaTrader platform with the addition of Australian Bluechips for trading as stocks and CFDs.

 

Related News

arrow
X
Breaking news: Andrey Dashin, founder of Alpari and FXTM, announces Exinity launch…BrokersAndrey Dashin, Founder of Exinity, called the new chapter in the Group’s evolution an important milestone driving our business to further innovate, …

Admiral Markets plans to issue bonds to raise €10 million additional capital

3

Send this to a friend