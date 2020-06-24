Admiral Markets plans to issue bonds to raise €10 million additional capital

At present, however, no final decision has been made to issue the bonds and the exact subscription conditions and issue price of the bonds have not been determined. Further steps will be notified in accordance with the requirements of the stock exchange regulations.

The broker stated its intentions to issue subordinated bonds, however it also pointed out that no definite decision was taken yet.

Online FX and CFDs broker Admiral Market announced its plans to raise €10 million (about $11.3 million) in additional capital.

The Estonia-based brokerage group is also licensed in the United Kingdom, Cyprus and Australia.

Admiral Markets added the Australian markets in October last year to its global equity offering in the MetaTrader platform with the addition of Australian Bluechips for trading as stocks and CFDs.