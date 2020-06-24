Admiral Markets plans to issue bonds to raise €10 million additional capital

Online FX and CFDs broker Admiral Market announced its plans to raise €10 million (about $11.3 million) in additional capital.
The broker stated its intentions to issue subordinated bonds, however it also pointed out that no definite decision was taken yet.
Admiral Markets stated:
At present, however, no final decision has been made to issue the bonds and the exact subscription conditions and issue price of the bonds have not been determined. Further steps will be notified in accordance with the requirements of the stock exchange regulations.