ActivTrades selected as broker for SVS Securities’ professional clients

Online broker offering CFD and forex trading services ActivTrades plc UK has been selected as one of two options for professional clients of failed wealth management firm SVS Securities, to transfer their funds to.

Joint Special Administrator of SVS Securities plc, Leonard Curtis’ announcement allows clients who held Elective Professional Client (EPC) status with SVS to open an account with either ActivTrades or ITI Capital. In August last year, SVS Securities was placed in Special Administration after the FCA identified serious concerns about the way the business was operating.

Alex Pusco, CEO of ActivTrades said: