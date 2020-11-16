Menu

ActivTrades selected as broker for SVS Securities’ professional clients

Brokers November 16, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Online broker offering CFD and forex trading services ActivTrades plc UK has been selected as one of two options for professional clients of failed wealth management firm SVS Securities, to transfer their funds to.

Joint Special Administrator of SVS Securities plc, Leonard Curtis’ announcement allows clients who held Elective Professional Client (EPC) status with SVS to open an account with either ActivTrades or ITI Capital. In August last year, SVS Securities was placed in Special Administration after the FCA identified serious concerns about the way the business was operating.

Alex Pusco, CEO of ActivTrades said:

Alex Pusco, ActivTrades
Alex Pusco
Source: LinkedIn

We look forward to welcoming all the EPC clients of SVS who chose to transfer to ActivTrades and we will ensure the switch is as seamless as possible. Not only will these clients be able to access their assets and start trading quickly, they will also have a wider range of FX and CFD products to trade. We welcome this opportunity to show the industry our technology, efficiency and financial expertise.

EPC clients switching to ActivTrades will not be required to pay any exit fees to ActivTrades if they decide to withdraw their funds. Additionally, these clients will qualify for up to £1,000,000 of insurance right away, covering client funds above the threshold provided by the FSCS and will benefit from the protection of their funds being held on segregated accounts.

ActivTrades has enjoyed a boost in 2020 on the back of increased volatility and demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. ActivTrades’ clients can trade more than 1000 instruments, with spreads starting from 0.5% in points and no commission on the majority of products. In particular, the popularity of its ActivTrader platform helped the broker register a record profit in the first half of 2020 of about £19 million on revenue of £30.9 million.

