ActivTrades launches new LATAM40 ETF

Online brokerage ActivTrades has launched a new ETF for our Latin American clients.
The LATAM40 ETF (ticker: ILF), launched by ActivTrades, combines a portfolio of companies in Latin America based of 40 Blue Chips. This amounts to 70% of the region total market, drawn from 5 major Latin American countries: Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile. The 40 blue chips are diversified across different countries in the region and different sectors
The product is available for ActivTrades clients with DEMO and REAL accounts.
The new LATAM40 ETF offers access, exposure and tracking of 40 of the largest Latin American stocks a single fund.
The fund generally invests at a majority of its assets in the component securities of its underlying index and in investments that have economic characteristics identical to the component securities of its underlying index. It seeks to track the investment results of the S&P Latin America 40TM (the “underlying index”), which is comprised of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.
