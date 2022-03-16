ActivTrades launches new LATAM40 ETF

Online brokerage ActivTrades has launched a new ETF for our Latin American clients.

The LATAM40 ETF (ticker: ILF), launched by ActivTrades, combines a portfolio of companies in Latin America based of 40 Blue Chips. This amounts to 70% of the region total market, drawn from 5 major Latin American countries: Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile. The 40 blue chips are diversified across different countries in the region and different sectors

The product is available for ActivTrades clients with DEMO and REAL accounts.