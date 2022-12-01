Vantage introduces social trading on Vantage app

With the new social trading feature, experienced traders can share their trading strategies on the Vantage app as signal providers. Novice traders can follow as many signal providers as they want, gain insights and mirror trading strategies.

Multi-asset broker Vantage today announced the launch of social trading on the Vantage app

Lian Jie, Assistant App Marketing Director at Vantage, commented:

As our active investor profile gets younger, our clients have been more willing to explore and adopt innovative trading methods like social trading, going beyond traditional trading methods.

At Vantage, we understand how technology and innovation can transcend boundaries, so we have utilised the power of technology in our Vantage app to meet the needs of the next generation and provide a seamless and convenient experience for all our clients.”

According to the official announcement, Vantage app is now supported on OPPO, vivo, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Samsung devices, on top of iOS and Android devices.

Earlier in November, Vantage announced new UK liquidity service for institutional traders – Vantage Connect.