TMGM signs a multi-year partnership with Gianluigi Buffon

During the past year trading platform has focused on their strategic expansion. Recently TMGM became the Official Trading Platform of the Australian Open tennis tournament .

The TMGM core audience is made up of many sporting fans that also share an interest in trading.

CFD online trading platform TMGM has signed a multi-year partnership with world-champion goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon as part of its Ambassador Partnership program.

Buffon is also a seasoned trader with more than 20 years of experience, making this partnership a perfect fit.

Buffon commented:

I enter a world that has always fascinated me and that I have been following closely for many years.

The partnership will give the Italian goalkeeper a digital presence on TMGM.COM. Clients of the platform will get exclusive perks – from Meet & Greet experiences to exclusive Webinars with Buffon.

TMGM will also give away Limited Signed Merchandise, such as jerseys, gloves and footballs.

Buffon has made over 1,000 professional career appearances and holds the record for the longest streak without conceding a goal in Serie A. He recently returned to Parma, the club where he started his career and where he helped to win the UEFA Cup, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana.

In June , TMGM secured an FMA license in New Zealand as part of the company’s global expansion strategy.