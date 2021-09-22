TMGM signs a multi-year partnership with Gianluigi Buffon

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Buffon is also a seasoned trader with more than 20 years of experience, making this partnership a perfect fit.
Buffon commented:
I enter a world that has always fascinated me and that I have been following closely for many years.
The partnership will give the Italian goalkeeper a digital presence on TMGM.COM. Clients of the platform will get exclusive perks – from Meet & Greet experiences to exclusive Webinars with Buffon.
TMGM will also give away Limited Signed Merchandise, such as jerseys, gloves and footballs.
Buffon has made over 1,000 professional career appearances and holds the record for the longest streak without conceding a goal in Serie A. He recently returned to Parma, the club where he started his career and where he helped to win the UEFA Cup, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana.