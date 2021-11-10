TMGM becomes official sponsor of AFF Suzuki Cup

CFD platform TMGM has become the official online trading platform of The AFF Suzuki Cup 2020. According to the official announcement, the deal was brokered by the commercial partner of the AFF Suzuki Cup, SPORTFIVE. The event will take place in Singapore between 5th December 2021 – 1st January 2022.
This sponsorship is the latest in TMGM’s global expansion strategy in Southeast Asia.
Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and the Philippines are all important markets for TMGM, and we want to strengthen our presence even further with this important initiative. Similar to the Australian Open tennis tournament partnership, where the TMGM brand is highly visible on the fan favourite Speed Serve; this December, football fans will see the TMGM brand on the event cam carpet, broadcasted throughout all the matches of the football tournament.
TMGM is enhancing its integrated marketing campaign through brand visibility at key events. The company will increase its digital and social media presence across TMGM.COM, the official AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 website (affsuzukicup.com), and goal.com (the event’s official football website partner).
The CFD broker will also have presence at the Fan Village where football fans can compete for the chance to win exclusive merchandise.
TMGM Head of Sponsorship Jasmyna Mercer revealed:
TMGM will launch the brand’s new mascot ‘Max the Globe’ in a series of online videos. “Attendees at the Fan Village will be able to interact with Max, and take photos with him, when he makes his live event debut for the first time at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020.
TMGM Clients will also be able to take advantage of the partnership with the opportunity to attend the event across all matches, and participate in Interactive Webinars hosted by TMGM.
AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, commented:
We are delighted to welcome on board our newest sponsor TMGM into the AFF Suzuki Cup family. TMGM is one of the fastest growing CFD provider in the world and we are excited to be in partnership with them to engage their key audiences through football.
Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, South East Asia at SPORTFIVE, added:
We are excited to have TMGM come on board as a sponsor of the tournament. AFF Suzuki Cup is the crown jewel of ASEAN football and a great platform for TMGM to grow their brand presence in the region. We look forward to seeing the partnership in action when the tournament kicks off in Singapore in December.
In September, TMGM signed a multi-year partnership with goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon as part of its Ambassador Partnership program.