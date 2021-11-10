TMGM becomes official sponsor of AFF Suzuki Cup

CFD platform TMGM has become the official online trading platform of The AFF Suzuki Cup 2020. According to the official announcement, the deal was brokered by the commercial partner of the AFF Suzuki Cup, SPORTFIVE. The event will take place in Singapore between 5th December 2021 – 1st January 2022.

This sponsorship is the latest in TMGM’s global expansion strategy in Southeast Asia.

Chief Marketing Officer Angelo D’Alessio commented:

Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and the Philippines are all important markets for TMGM, and we want to strengthen our presence even further with this important initiative. Similar to the Australian Open tennis tournament partnership, where the TMGM brand is highly visible on the fan favourite Speed Serve; this December, football fans will see the TMGM brand on the event cam carpet, broadcasted throughout all the matches of the football tournament.

TMGM is enhancing its integrated marketing campaign through brand visibility at key events. The company will increase its digital and social media presence across TMGM.COM, the official AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 website (affsuzukicup.com), and goal.com (the event’s official football website partner).