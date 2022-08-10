IC Markets announces official global partnership with Rugby World Cup Sevens

Sydney-based forex and CFDs broker IC Markets, has revealed it has become an Official Global Partner for the Rugby World Cup Sevens.
The event takes place in Cape Town, South Africa between 9th and 11th September 2022. The Rugby World Cup Sevens will be held in Cape Town Stadium and will feature 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams from around the world.
The official press release detailed that under the terms of the partnership, IC Market’s brand will be broadcasted to around 31.5 million fans in 24 224 territories worldwide, and 23.4 million via social engagement.
Furthermore, IC Markets has branding and ownership of the game statistics during the event.
IC Markets CEO Andrew Budzinski commented:
This is a great opportunity to be a part of the reopening of South Africa. The Rugby World Cup Seven’s attributes of a highly competitive and innovative sport are strongly aligned with our own IC Markets value proposition.
Operating in 200 countries around the globe, IC Markets boasts over 200,000 active traders. The broker has been a long term supporter of sports. The most recent announcement follows the firm’s sponsorship of ‘The Ashes’ in Sydney, Australia 2022, and Spain’s La Liga and Germany’s Bundesliga professional leagues, in the 2021/22 season.
Budzinski added:
IC Markets recognises the cult following of this prestigious sport and its track record for delivering incredible experiences for loyal fans. We are proud to be partnering with the Rugby World Cup Sevens and helping deliver a world-class celebration during this sporting event.
Earlier in June, IC Markets expanded its team with the addition of Andreas Skianis as the Global Head of Partners.