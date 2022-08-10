IC Markets announces official global partnership with Rugby World Cup Sevens

Sydney-based forex and CFDs broker IC Markets, has revealed it has become an Official Global Partner for the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

The event takes place in Cape Town, South Africa between 9th and 11th September 2022. The Rugby World Cup Sevens will be held in Cape Town Stadium and will feature 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams from around the world.

The official press release detailed that under the terms of the partnership, IC Market’s brand will be broadcasted to around 31.5 million fans in 24 224 territories worldwide, and 23.4 million via social engagement.