FBS to appear on Leicester City shirts as part of a 3-year sponsorship

FBS has signed a sponsorship deal with Leicester City, the English football club announced yesterday.
The broker became the lead shirt sponsor for Leicester City for the next three years. The partnership will start with the 2021-2022 gaming season but the team already showcased the new logo on their shirts in yesterday’s last game of the English Premier League where the club played against Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium.
Susan Whelan, Chief Executive Officer for Leicester City, commented:
We are tremendously proud to be beginning this partnership with FBS, one of the most exciting and dynamic global financial services companies.
Leicester City won the 2021 FA Cup. The club also triumphed in the 2015/16 Premier League and became champion.
FBS services more than 16 million customers around the globe and operates in almost all countries globally. The broker expects to benefit from the exposure of the club in England, across Europe and even in Asia as the Leicester City FC’s owner is from Thailand.
We are very excited about this partnership and the opportunity to align FBS with the incredible Leicester City story, which continues to capture the imagination of sports fans all over the world.
It will significantly expand our brand positioning and it will help us market our comprehensive solutions portfolio to all customers globally.
Sports sponsorships do not seem to be slowing down with other brokers also signing high-profile deals. eToro recently became Rugby Australia sponsor for three years, while StoneX Financial entered into a four-year partnership deal with European rugby club Saracens.