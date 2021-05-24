FBS to appear on Leicester City shirts as part of a 3-year sponsorship

FBS has signed a sponsorship deal with Leicester City, the English football club announced yesterday.

The broker became the lead shirt sponsor for Leicester City for the next three years. The partnership will start with the 2021-2022 gaming season but the team already showcased the new logo on their shirts in yesterday’s last game of the English Premier League where the club played against Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium.

Susan Whelan, Chief Executive Officer for Leicester City, commented:

We are tremendously proud to be beginning this partnership with FBS, one of the most exciting and dynamic global financial services companies.

Leicester City won the 2021 FA Cup. The club also triumphed in the 2015/16 Premier League and became champion.