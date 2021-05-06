eToro signs a three-year sponsorship deal with Rugby Australia

We’ve seen an influx of Aussie retail investors into financial markets over the past 12 months and it’s crucial that we provide enough education to arm them with the tools they need to build their wealth for the long term. Our vision is to open the global markets to everyone and we see this partnership as an opportunity to reach the fans behind the team and get more people interested in investing.

Australia is an important market for the eToro Group and so I’m delighted we are partnering once again with the Wallabies.

The deal will have eToro as the naming rights partner of all inbound tests including The Rugby Championship. The company will also be major Wallabies partner until the end of 2023. The eToro logo will appear on all official branding and on back right of shorts on the Wallaby kit.

With more than 20 million registered users globally, eToro allows people to choose what to invest in and how to invest to trade themselves, copy another investor or invest in a portfolio.

Rugby Australia Chief Executive Officer, Andy Marinos, said:

We’re incredibly excited to extend our relationship with eToro following the hugely successful eToro Tri-Nations in 2020. eToro’s user base continues to grow at a rapid rate and we want to assist that during our partnership over the next three years, and hopefully long into the future. We are very close to confirming the Test schedule for 2021 and the calendar will not disappoint, so watch this space.

In the official announcement, eToro shared plans to support the Australian Rugby community by offering fans free services and educational content so that more people can educate themselves on how to invest.

The Israeli trading company recently confirmed its intentions to go public, the company confirmed its plans to merge with blank check company FinTech Acquisition Corp. V and become listed on NASDAQ. eToro’s announcement gave estimated implied equity value of the merger is $10.4 billion at closing, putting the implied enterprise value for eToro at $9.6 billion.