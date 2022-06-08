Andreas Skianis joins IC Markets as Global Head of Partners

Most recently, he has worked at IronFX for six months as Head Of Business Development Asia&Africa. Prior to that, he briefly worked for M4Markets as the Global Business Development Manager.
Skianis’ career in the financial services industry started in February 2015 with HotForex. He served as Partnership Sales and Business Development for five years and after that he was promoted to Head of Asia Business Development. He worked for the broker for almost seven years.
