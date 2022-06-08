Andreas Skianis joins IC Markets as Global Head of Partners

I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Partners at ICMarkets.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Skianis gas joined the company in this role this month and will be based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Aussie broker IC Markets has hired Andreas Skianis as the Global Head of Partners.

Skianis brings extensive experience to his new role having worked for forex and CFDs brokers. Throughout his professional career, he has served several brokerage brands.

Most recently, he has worked at IronFX for six months as Head Of Business Development Asia&Africa. Prior to that, he briefly worked for M4Markets as the Global Business Development Manager.

Skianis’ career in the financial services industry started in February 2015 with HotForex. He served as Partnership Sales and Business Development for five years and after that he was promoted to Head of Asia Business Development. He worked for the broker for almost seven years.

IC Markets recently became a member of the Financial Commission.