Twitter partners with eToro to allow users access to the trading platform

Twitter has partnered with social trading company eToro to allow its users access to stocks, cryptocurrencies and other assets. The service will be accessible to the new feature $Cashtags.
The feature will allow Twitter users to view market charts for financial instruments and see real-time prices or stocks.
Currently, Twitter users can see live pricing charts for a select few financial assets and companies such as Tesla. With the eToro partnership, the coverage will be expanded and Twitter will allow the cashtags feature to show trading data on more instruments and asset classes, from stocks and ETFs to crypto and commodities.
Financial content on social media has provided education to many who have felt excluded by more traditional channels. Twitter has become a crucial part of the retail investing community – it’s where millions of ordinary investors go every day to access financial news, share knowledge and converse. As the social investing network, eToro was built on these very principles – community, knowledge-sharing and better access to financial markets. There is power in shared knowledge and by transforming investing into a group endeavour, we can yield better results and become more successful, together.
In December 2022, Twitter introduced pricing data for $Cashtags. Since the beginning of 2023, users have performed over 420 million searches for Cashtags, with an average of approximately 4.7 million daily searches.
Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, who acquired the social media platform for $44 billion last year, has been open about making Twitter into a “super app”. “FinTwit”, or financial twitter, has gained popularity recently, with financial news and updates on stocks and other financial assets, circulating often ahead of other medias.
