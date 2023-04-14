Twitter partners with eToro to allow users access to the trading platform

Twitter has partnered with social trading company eToro to allow its users access to stocks, cryptocurrencies and other assets. The service will be accessible to the new feature $Cashtags.

The feature will allow Twitter users to view market charts for financial instruments and see real-time prices or stocks.

Currently, Twitter users can see live pricing charts for a select few financial assets and companies such as Tesla. With the eToro partnership, the coverage will be expanded and Twitter will allow the cashtags feature to show trading data on more instruments and asset classes, from stocks and ETFs to crypto and commodities.