eToro announces sponsorship of Polish football club Lechia Gdansk

Global multi-asset investment platform eToro has just announced it has become the Premium Partner of the Polish football Lechia Gdansk. eToro also noted that the partnership is based on a long-term deal.
This partnership strengthens eToro’s commitment to the Polish market. The company will showcase its logo on the playing shirt alongside current Main Sponsor Energa Grupa ORLEN.
Founded in 1945, Lechia Gdansk is the largest football club on the Polish coast and in recent years one of the best performing teams of the Polish Ekstraklasa. Lechia Gdansk’s most recent success came in 2019, taking third place in the league and winning the Polish Cup and SuperCup.
Nir Smulewicz, VP Marketing of eToro commented:
Poland is an important market for eToro and through this partnership we hope to raise awareness to more people of the potential to grow their wealth through investing. We will be working with the club to make the financial markets more accessible, to help bring fans closer to the action and educate them on investing.
The online trading platform wants to connect with the community behind the team, offering free educational content to fans so that more people can learn how to invest.
eToro offers investment opportunities in a range of assets from stocks, to commodities or new assets like crypto. Users also have the choice on investing themselves, copying another investor or investing in a range of smart portfolios.
Paweł Żelem, President of Lechia Gdańsk said:
I’m really glad to be working with a new, international sponsor of such prominence. The eToro brand is recognised globally and is an experienced football partner at the highest European level. I’m really proud of our cooperation, because not only does it signify eToro’s commitment to the Polish market, but it also demonstrates its faith in us as a club, and its belief of our future success together, on and off the pitch.