eToro announces sponsorship of Polish football club Lechia Gdansk

Global multi-asset investment platform eToro has just announced it has become the Premium Partner of the Polish football Lechia Gdansk. eToro also noted that the partnership is based on a long-term deal.

This partnership strengthens eToro’s commitment to the Polish market. The company will showcase its logo on the playing shirt alongside current Main Sponsor Energa Grupa ORLEN.

Founded in 1945, Lechia Gdansk is the largest football club on the Polish coast and in recent years one of the best performing teams of the Polish Ekstraklasa. Lechia Gdansk’s most recent success came in 2019, taking third place in the league and winning the Polish Cup and SuperCup.