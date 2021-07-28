ROInvesting extends partnership deal with AC Milan

AC Milan and ROInvesting revealed the renewal of their partnership. The Europe-based online trading broker and the football team will continue their cooperation for the third consecutive football season.

The renewal of their partnership deal follows a successful year for both brands. During the last year, AC Milan achieved qualification for the UEFA Champions League for its male and female team and ROInvesting’s client base increased. Their collaboration also resulted in community work on Fondazione Milan’s support for frontline Covid-19 personnel and other initiatives.