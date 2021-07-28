ROInvesting extends partnership deal with AC Milan

AC Milan and ROInvesting revealed the renewal of their partnership. The Europe-based online trading broker and the football team will continue their cooperation for the third consecutive football season.
The renewal of their partnership deal follows a successful year for both brands. During the last year, AC Milan achieved qualification for the UEFA Champions League for its male and female team and ROInvesting’s client base increased. Their collaboration also resulted in community work on Fondazione Milan’s support for frontline Covid-19 personnel and other initiatives.
Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer at AC Milan commented:
As a Club, we are delighted to continue our journey with ROInvesting. They have proved to be a fantastic partner with a keen eye for off-the-pitch community work, supporting Fondazione Milan’s initiatives in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in time of need.
Constandinos Zavros, ROInvesting Spokesperson, said:
We are very excited to announce the renewal of our partnership with AC Milan. Our goal from day one was to create a strong, long-lasting relationship between the two sides and we are delighted to see it take shape.
Fully regulated, ROInvesting allows investors to trade in Italy and around Europe. Traders can use desktop and mobile interfaces to access trading tools, educational materials and data security.